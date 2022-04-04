Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.90

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.90 and last traded at $112.92, with a volume of 631151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.85.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71.
About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.