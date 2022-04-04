Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP grew its position in Cellectis by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 87,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cellectis by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

