CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

CX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 5,458,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,683. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,307,000 after buying an additional 176,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,568,000 after acquiring an additional 984,447 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

