Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.79.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.