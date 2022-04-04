Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CDEV opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

