Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 100,322 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

