Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.21) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.08 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08).

In related news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

