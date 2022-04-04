Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 204,048 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
