Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £52,173.97 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £52,173.97 ($68,344.21).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.20).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.59).

Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 78.84 ($1.03). 16,162,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,181,002. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

