Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

