Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.50.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

