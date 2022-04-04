Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Up to $53.93

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.93, but opened at $55.41. Century Communities shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

CCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

