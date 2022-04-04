Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Down 4.7%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a current ratio of 14.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

