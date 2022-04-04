Ceres (CERES) Trading Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ceres (CERES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ceres has a total market cap of $477,510.40 and $20,131.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $86.63 or 0.00189543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.