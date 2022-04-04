CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Shares Up 1.9%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 1,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 68,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.35 price objective on CHAR Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get CHAR Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into clean energy and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar designed and developed to capture noxious hydrogen sulfide; Cleanfyre, a form of bio coal that allows large industrial users to switch from heavy greenhouse gas (GHG) emission fossil coal to GHG-neutral bio coal; and equipment for industrial water treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.