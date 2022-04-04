Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 19,619 shares.The stock last traded at $87.00 and had previously closed at $87.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Chase alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $823.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chase by 36.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.