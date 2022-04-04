Chase (NYSE:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 19,619 shares.The stock last traded at $87.99 and had previously closed at $87.61.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chase alerts:

The company has a market cap of $816.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.