ChatCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,892.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $857,840.22 and approximately $16,892.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

