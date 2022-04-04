ChessCoin Price Tops $0.0340 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

