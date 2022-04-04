Chewy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $40.93 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chewy by 426.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

