Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $40.93 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.