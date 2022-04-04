Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.93 million to $29.46 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $23.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $143.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $191.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.85). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSSE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of CSSE opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

