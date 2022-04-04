China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.52) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Southern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.