Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.32 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,594.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,501.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,652.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

