Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 billion and the highest is $10.43 billion. Chubb reported sales of $9.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $42.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Shares of CB stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

