Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.50.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:CB opened at $216.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average is $194.37. Chubb has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

