Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $239.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.
CB stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 274,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
