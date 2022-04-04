Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $239.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $216.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 274,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $5,950,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.