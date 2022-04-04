Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.53.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,514,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,141,000 after acquiring an additional 241,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,358,000 after purchasing an additional 92,379 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

