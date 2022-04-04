Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $103.80 and a one year high of $138.99.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.