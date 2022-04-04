Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.45 and last traded at $135.45. 694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 730,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

