CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.72. CI&T shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

CINT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get CI&T alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.