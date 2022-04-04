Citadel Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,121.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CTL) traded 479.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 355.7% higher against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $353,844.19 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

