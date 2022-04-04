Citigroup Lowers Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $190.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Shares of MIDD opened at $161.49 on Monday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $158.29 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after buying an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 313,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

