Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.84) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.10. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

