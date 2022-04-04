Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 521.80 ($6.84) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.10. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.67). The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.86), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($130,190.04).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

