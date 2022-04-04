Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

CLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of CLNE opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.26. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.