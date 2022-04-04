Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

NET stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

