CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.22

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 74500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
