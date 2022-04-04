Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.64. 3,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,313,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

