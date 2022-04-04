Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to post sales of $149.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.78 million and the highest is $150.47 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 246,528 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,363.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.