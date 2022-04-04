Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Up to $66.35

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $68.57. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 233 shares.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 332.04%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

