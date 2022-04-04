Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.05% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $701,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of COLL opened at $19.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.