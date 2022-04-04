Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

