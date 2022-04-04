Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,215 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.73% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FENY stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.