Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,480 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $45,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $221.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.