Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after buying an additional 1,777,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after buying an additional 737,881 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,620,000 after buying an additional 143,017 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $24.25 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

