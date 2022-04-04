Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,389 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.65% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 227.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29.

