Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 960,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.85% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,071 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,441,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

