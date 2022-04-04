Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.04 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.