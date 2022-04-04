Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

