Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 754.5% during the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

